1-year-old, two others killed during shooting at Baton Rouge pool

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 01, 2021
Three people, including a 1-year-old, were killed Monday during an overnight shooting at a gated pool area in Baton Rouge.

Police say the incident occurred May 31 at 7:55 pm on College Drive.

Investigators say they believe that an unknown male subject(s) entered a gated pool area where several people were gathered. The subject(s) approached two men seated near the pool and a short struggle occurred.

BRPD says that during the struggle the suspect(s) fired several shots striking the two individuals.

A 1-year-old child playing near the pool was also struck by gunfire.

17-year-old Dewayne Dunn, Jr. and 20-year-old Reginald Thomas died of their injuries at the scene.

The child, identified as Ja'tyri Brown, died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Police say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

