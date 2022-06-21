Watch
1.5 Million grant awarded to LDH for diabetes, heart disease prevention

In a press release, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced a grant of nearly $1.5 million is being awarded to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will grant LDH $1,483,586 to fund research for the prevention of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“As a doctor, protecting those who are at particularly high risk is a priority,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will allow Louisiana to do the research we need to improve health outcomes of our communities.”

