1,377 pieces of mail found in trash; postal worker charged

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans mail carrier has been charged with “delay or destruction of mail.”

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 33-year-old carrier is facing the charge after more than 1,000 pieces of mail were found in an apartment complex trash bin.

An indictment dated Friday accuses the man of having destroyed, hidden or delayed 1,377 pieces of mail. Authorities haven’t said what happened to the recovered mail.

The suspect faces up to five years in prison if convicted as charged. The carrier hasn't yet entered a plea. Court records show he's scheduled for a court hearing on Dec. 1.

