Where to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

More people in Louisiana will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility continues to open up.

Starting on March 29, any Louisianan 16 years of age or older can receive a coronavirus vaccination. Governor John Bel Edwards expanded eligibility due to the increase doses of vaccine at a press conference on March 24.

Louisiana is now slated to get more than 148,000 first doses directly beginning March 29, in addition to vaccine doses provided to partner pharmacies in a federal pharmacy program as well as the Federally Qualified Health Care Center program.

There are three authorized COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States: two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and a one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson. People ages 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and they should consult their primary care doctor or vaccine provider to ensure the proper vaccine is administered.

A look at who is currently eligible for a vaccine can be found here.

With eligibilty expanded, residents are seeking out locations to get their vaccine. The Louisiana Department of Health updates locations weekly to guide residents to vaccination sites in their area.

Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

To receive a vaccine at one of these locations, residents must make an appointment either online or by telephone.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website. Residents can also call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.

Vaccine locations are updated each week on Mondays.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel