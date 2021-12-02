What the recent ruling against a federal vaccine mandate means

We are getting more clarity on what a recent ruling against a federal vaccine mandate means, and who it will affect.

Judge Terry A. Doughty in the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for a preliminary injunction.

For now, the judge’s ruling blocks providers who are not following the Biden's administration's mandate from losing their status as Medicaid or Medicare providers. A few weeks ago, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed suit with more than 10 other states.

“Doctor’s offices were exempt from the rule, but not entirely; they weren’t affected by the rule, but if a doctor had privileges at a hospital or ambulatory care center, or psychiatric center or dialysis center, it would’ve affected that doctor,” said Liz Murrell, Louisiana’s solicitor general.

She adds the issue at hand is not whether vaccines are a good idea.

“It’s about whether the federal government can force people to be vaccinated upon threat of losing their job, and for the state, we had the additional concern that our entire Medicaid funding was being threatened,” said Murrell.

She says this means the state of Louisiana would miss out on $16 billion for these services.

The question of whether or not Biden's mandate is unlawful or unconstitutional will only be answered by one entity. Labor and Employment attorney Greg Guidry says that will be the responsibility of the U.S. Supreme Court.

He says there’s still a long road ahead with these mandates and their legality.

“What will actually happen... Let’s flip a coin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AG's office says the executive branch is exceeding its power and they plan to continue filing lawsuits.

“The government’s continued attack on American families is unprecedented and we will continue to fight these mandates,” said Murrell.

In previous hearings dealing with private health systems, defense attorneys have said employees who don’t want to get the vaccine can work elsewhere.

“I don’t think that it is fair to simply dismiss that by simply saying you can go work somewhere else,” said Murrell. “And certainly, when the federal government has imposed these massive mandates on employers, you can’t go across the street and work somewhere else.”

In his ruling, the judge says there is no question that mandating a vaccine is something that should be done by Congress and not a government agency. He adds it is still unclear whether or not an act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional.

