Weekend vaccine events in Lafayette

Below are vaccine events in Lafayette this weekend:

Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park

337-262-5311

1500 S. Orange St.

Walk-ins welcome July 17, 11 am - 3 pm

Lafayette

OLOL Back to School Vaccination Event-Kids Specialty Building

lourdesrmc/coronavirus/back-to-school-covid-19-vaccin

4704 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Saturday July 17, 10 am - 2 pm

Lafayette

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna and J&J)

https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/

337-989-0001

103 Independence Blvd.

Appointment or Walk-in. Saturdays from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel