Weekend vaccine events in Lafayette

Below are vaccine events in Lafayette this weekend:
Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park
337-262-5311
1500 S. Orange St.
Walk-ins welcome July 17, 11 am - 3 pm
Lafayette
OLOL Back to School Vaccination Event-Kids Specialty Building
lourdesrmc/coronavirus/back-to-school-covid-19-vaccin
4704 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Saturday July 17, 10 am - 2 pm
Lafayette
Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna and J&J)
https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/
337-989-0001
103 Independence Blvd.
Appointment or Walk-in. Saturdays from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lafayette
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers