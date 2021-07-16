Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Weekend vaccine events in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
vaccine-vaccines-coronavirus1.png
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:36:59-04

Below are vaccine events in Lafayette this weekend:

Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park
337-262-5311
1500 S. Orange St.
Walk-ins welcome July 17, 11 am - 3 pm
Lafayette

OLOL Back to School Vaccination Event-Kids Specialty Building
lourdesrmc/coronavirus/back-to-school-covid-19-vaccin
4704 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Saturday July 17, 10 am - 2 pm
Lafayette

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna and J&J)
https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/
337-989-0001
103 Independence Blvd.
Appointment or Walk-in. Saturdays from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lafayette

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.