Walmart, Sams offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12-15 nationwide

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 14:09:54-04

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies nationwide are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15, the stores announced this week.

The CDC now recommends the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12, after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

The action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States, the CDC report. More than 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations nationwide have now made the Pfizer vaccine available, including the 137 locations in Louisiana.

Vaccines are available at no cost, with or without insurance. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, administered three weeks apart. A second appointment will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Different states require different parental consent rules - Louisiana requires parental/caregiver consent for anyone younger than 18. LDH has developed a consent form that is available for parents/caregivers on its website.

The CDC encourages parents with questions to talk to their child's healthcare provider or family doctor to learn more about the vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, click here.

