Vaccines available in every parish; here's where to go in Acadiana

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 28, 2021
This week, 1,484 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov [t.e2ma.net]. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website. If you want to see a list of providers in Acadiana, scroll down.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form [t.e2ma.net] is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.

Several COVID variants have been identified in Louisiana, including the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more likely to make people sicker. We have three very safe, very effective vaccines that provide a high degree of protection against COVID-19 and its variants, and they are available at no cost.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to ultimately ending the pandemic.

Here's the list for Acadiana this week:

LocationRegistration

June 28

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acadiana High School

315 Rue de Belier, Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675

June 28-July 2

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics Pharmacy

2390 W. Congress St., Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675

June 28-July 2

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Domingue Recreation Center

901 Mudd Ave., Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675

June 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 29, July 1 & July 2

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center

806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia

337-365-4945

June 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 29, July 1 & July 2

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Surrey Street Community Health Center

1004 Surrey St., Lafayette

337-456-6768

June 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 29, July 1 & July 2

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Surrey Street Pediatrics Extension

1002 12th St., Lafayette

337-534-0107

June 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 29, July 1 & July 2

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Community Center

317 Dernier St., St. Martinville

337-342-2566

June 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 29, July 1 & July 2

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 30

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Abbeville Community Health Center

1009 Charity St., Abbeville

337-893-3443

June 29

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Live Oak Elementary School

3020 N. University Ave., Lafayette

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675

June 30

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carencro Middle School

4301 N. University Ave., Carencro

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675

July 3

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center

103 Independence Blvd., Lafayette

https://bookswlahec.timetap.com
337-989-0001
