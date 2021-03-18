Vaccine slots available in Rayne and St. Martinville

The single-dose vaccine by Johnson&Johnson/Janssen is available by appointment only at the following locations:
Friday, March 19th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive Rayne LA
Tuesday, March 23rd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cade Community Center
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville 70582
To schedule an appointment for either site: oph4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311
------------------------------------------------------------
