Vaccine slots available in Rayne and St. Martinville

LIONEL CIRONNEAU/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A French citizen receives the H1N1 swine flu vaccine in Antibes, southeastern France,Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009. France launched a vaccination campaign against the H1N1 flu disease.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:47:57-04

The single-dose vaccine by Johnson&Johnson/Janssen is available by appointment only at the following locations:

Friday, March 19th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive Rayne LA

Tuesday, March 23rd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cade Community Center
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville 70582

To schedule an appointment for either site: oph4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

