Vaccine event set for Friday in Opeolousas

A drive-thru vaccine distribution site will be set up Friday in Opelousas.

Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, LLC presents a vaccination event at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1049 N. Washington Street, Opelousas La. 70570.

The event will be held on April 23 from 9am to 4pm.

For more information call 337-678-9000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel