Vaccine event set for Friday in Opeolousas

A drive-thru vaccine distribution site will be set up Friday in Opelousas.
Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, LLC presents a vaccination event at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1049 N. Washington Street, Opelousas La. 70570.
The event will be held on April 23 from 9am to 4pm.
For more information call 337-678-9000.
