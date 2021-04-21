Watch
Vaccine event set for Friday in Opeolousas

Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:54:57-04

A drive-thru vaccine distribution site will be set up Friday in Opelousas.

Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, LLC presents a vaccination event at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1049 N. Washington Street, Opelousas La. 70570.

The event will be held on April 23 from 9am to 4pm.

For more information call 337-678-9000.

