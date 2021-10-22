Vaccination event to be held at Blackham Coliseum

A Sleeves Up vaccination event will be held at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines will be available for the first dose, second dose, and boosters.

To schedule an appointment click here or call 337-262-5311. Walk-ins are available.

Vaccines will be available Monday - Thursday 9 am to 3 pm, and Friday 8 am to 11 am.

