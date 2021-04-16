Watch
Upcoming community vaccination events in Acadiana

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:55:27-04

Below are upcoming Community Vaccination Events in Acadiana:

April 19th Erath Community Center-(Pfizer)

April 21st Cade Community Center-(Pfizer)

April 21st Basile Town Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-3:00pm

April 22nd Ville Platte Civic Center-(Moderna)

April 22nd Chataignier Village Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-2:00pm

April 26th Morse City Hall-(Pfizer)

April 28th St. Edward Catholic Church-(Pfizer)

To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

No appointment needed for Basile Town Hall and Chataignier Village Hall

April 24th Syndie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center-(Pfizer)

To schedule an appointment: OchsnerLG.org/Vaccine or call 337–262-5311

