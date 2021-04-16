Below are upcoming Community Vaccination Events in Acadiana:
April 19th Erath Community Center-(Pfizer)
April 21st Cade Community Center-(Pfizer)
April 21st Basile Town Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-3:00pm
April 22nd Ville Platte Civic Center-(Moderna)
April 22nd Chataignier Village Hall-(Moderna) 10:00am-2:00pm
April 26th Morse City Hall-(Pfizer)
April 28th St. Edward Catholic Church-(Pfizer)
To schedule an appointment: oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311
No appointment needed for Basile Town Hall and Chataignier Village Hall
April 24th Syndie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center-(Pfizer)
To schedule an appointment: OchsnerLG.org/Vaccine or call 337–262-5311
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers