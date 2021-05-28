Here is a list of upcoming community COVID-19 vaccination events.
- Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit (closed 05/31/21)
- Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit
- Every Wednesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit
- Every Wednesday Lafayette Parish Health Unit
- Every Wednesday Vermilion Parish Health Unit
- Every Thursday Evangeline Parish Health Unit
- Every Thursday Acadia Parish Health Unit
- June 2nd Ile des Cannes Educational Center-(Pfizer and J&J) 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
- June 7th Morse City Hall-(Pfizer and J&J) 12:00 pm-3:30 pm
- June 10th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer) 12:00 pm-3:00 pm
Register at OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome.
Pfizer Vaccine is available for anyone 12 years of age and older. Parental Consent required. J&J/Janssen Vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older. Moderna Vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older.
