Upcoming community COVID-19 vaccination events

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J Vaccine available at all Health Units
Provided: Cincinnati Children's Hospital
teen vaccines
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:41:39-04

Here is a list of upcoming community COVID-19 vaccination events.

  • Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit (closed 05/31/21)
  • Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit
  • Every Wednesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit
  • Every Wednesday Lafayette Parish Health Unit
  • Every Wednesday Vermilion Parish Health Unit
  • Every Thursday Evangeline Parish Health Unit
  • Every Thursday Acadia Parish Health Unit
  • June 2nd Ile des Cannes Educational Center-(Pfizer and J&J) 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
  • June 7th Morse City Hall-(Pfizer and J&J) 12:00 pm-3:30 pm
  • June 10th Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer) 12:00 pm-3:00 pm

Register at OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome.

Pfizer Vaccine is available for anyone 12 years of age and older. Parental Consent required. J&J/Janssen Vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older. Moderna Vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

