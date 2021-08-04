United Way hosting panel of professionals answering COVID questions on Thursday

United Way of Acadiana will be going live on their Facebook account at noon Thursday, August 5, for Defeating COVID-19: Answering the Community's Questions about Vaccines.

Learn from a panel of local professionals who will be answering questions from you, the public. Please register for the event at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19.

Expert panelists include Tina Stefanski, Dr. Bryan Sibley, Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian, Dr. John Storment, Dr. Frank Courmier, and Dr. Francois Villinger, who played a part in developing the Pfizer vaccine.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/4n26SMP7t

Website page: https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19/

