United Way hosting panel of professionals answering COVID questions on Thursday

United Way of Acadiana
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 04, 2021
United Way of Acadiana will be going live on their Facebook account at noon Thursday, August 5, for Defeating COVID-19: Answering the Community's Questions about Vaccines.

Learn from a panel of local professionals who will be answering questions from you, the public. Please register for the event at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19.

Expert panelists include Tina Stefanski, Dr. Bryan Sibley, Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian, Dr. John Storment, Dr. Frank Courmier, and Dr. Francois Villinger, who played a part in developing the Pfizer vaccine.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/4n26SMP7t

Website page: https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19/

