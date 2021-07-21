Program offers incentives to UL Lafayette students who vaccinate

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students to get vaccinated with incentives.

The incentives are part of their “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” program.

UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie announced the incentives program on Wendesday. The goal is to reward students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage those who haven’t to do so.

“Vaccines are free, they are safe, and they are the best shot we have to end the pandemic,” Savoie said.

They say that fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 10 prizes in a series of drawings that begin Tuesday, Aug. 10, and continue through early October. Prizes include two iPhone 12s, two MacBook Airs, two Oculus Quests, an Apple Watch, free campus parking, and two, $300 Declining Balances.

To participate, students must:

have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before the date of the drawing;

provide proof of vaccination if they’ve received the vaccine outside Louisiana; and

be registered for classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

More information, including the schedule of drawings and how to register, is available on the “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” incentives program website.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, we hope the University’s incentives program encourages you to do so. If you have, thank you, and please consider talking to your family and friends who haven’t and urge them to follow your lead,” Savoie said.

