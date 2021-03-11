Menu

Two vaccination events set for this weekend

KATC News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 21:00:39-05

Two COVID-19 vaccination events will be held this weekend in Lafayette. Two different medical providers will be offering vaccines, and you have the choice of walking in or drive-thru by appointment. There will also be someone speaking on mental health and its effects amid the pandemic.

The first one scheduled, a Sleeves Up Vaccination Event, will be held Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church located at 2700 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette. This event is sponsored by Compassionate Care Clinic, Northside Community Health & Wellness, Believe Iberia Counseling, and the Louisiana Ave. United Methodist Church. You must schedule an appointment to be vaccinated; to schedule an appointment, call 337-454-3352 (Ext. 1 - Appointments).

Next, Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center will offer vaccines from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the same day, March 13, at the same location. You must have an appointment to be vaccinated; to schedule an appointment, call 337-678-9000.

Vaccines are only available to those in the current eligibility group as per the Department of Health. To find out if you're eligible, click here.

Organizers say the events are a collaboration with members of the Northside community who are coming together to assist with the vaccinations and other healthcare information.

------------------------------------------------------------
