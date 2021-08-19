Two members of Governor’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Two members of the Governor’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the officials, the employees have been working off-site, and no other employees were exposed. The employees are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

They say that the Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

Information on the vaccination status of the two individuals who tested positive were not provided.

