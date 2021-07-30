Two Governor's Office staffers test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two members of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s office disclosed Friday.

Both are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year.

While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness, the release stated.

The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel