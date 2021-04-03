TSA reports new pandemic-era air travel record in US

Another pandemic-era air travel record was set Friday in the United States, the Transportation Security Administration reports.

According to CNN, the TSA screened 1,580,785 people at airports on Good Friday.

That's compared to 129,763 people in 2020, and 2,476,884 travelers in 2019.

Air travel figures continue to rise during the spring break period, even as health experts show concerns over rising COVID-19 infection rates in some states, CNN reports.

Friday's figure marked the 23rd straight day when more than one million people have traveled by air.

The Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the US without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.

