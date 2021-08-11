Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

The Latest: WHO to decide on authorizing Indian-made vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Ajit Solanki/AP
A homeless woman gets COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at a shelter for homeless people in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Virus Outbreak India
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:02:28-04

GENEVA — A top vaccines official at the World Health Organization says the agency expects to make a decision next month on an emergency authorization for the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, a shot that has yet to be authorized by any Western regulatory authorities.

Dr. Mariangela Simao, a WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, says the U.N. health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was “quite advanced” and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

Few studies have been published on the shot. Indian researchers have yet to share any advanced research about the vaccine, which has been authorized and used in India. Scientists in India say the vaccine is about 78% effective, but there are some questions about how the vaccine performs in the real world, including against COVID-19 variants.

Simao says WHO is also considering other versions of vaccines already licensed by the agency, including one made by Sinopharm. She expects they’ll begin evaluating vaccines made by Sanofi Pasteur and Novavax in September.

“There are many, many vaccines in the final stages of the pipeline,” Simao says.

Last week, the U.S. makers of Novavax said they would prioritize seeking authorization in developing countries and from WHO before getting the green light in the U.S. and European Union.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.