Testing sites available in Acadiana

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in La. Dept. of Health's Region 4:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC

421 N Ave F Crowley LA 70526

By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 6 pm

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte

Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Iberia Parish

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center

806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd New Iberia 70560

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday

Lafayette Parish

We Care Homes

2900 Moss Street Ste. F Lafayette LA 70501

By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA

Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm-5 pm

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson Lafayette LA

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA

Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm

Walgreens

5416 Cameron Street Scott LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette

Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182 Opelousas LA

Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

St Martin Parish

Walgreens

1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

St. Martin Parish Community Center

317 Dernier Street St Martinville LA

Thursday June 10th, 3 pm - 4:30 pm

