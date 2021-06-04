Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Testing sites available in Acadiana

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:29:57-04

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in La. Dept. of Health's Region 4:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC
421 N Ave F Crowley LA 70526
By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 6 pm

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte
Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Iberia Parish

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd New Iberia 70560
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday

Lafayette Parish

We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F Lafayette LA 70501
By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm-5 pm

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA
Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm

Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street Scott LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182 Opelousas LA
Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

St Martin Parish

Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street St Martinville LA
Thursday June 10th, 3 pm - 4:30 pm

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.