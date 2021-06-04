Testing sites available in Acadiana

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in La. Dept. of Health's Region 4:
Acadia Parish
Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm
Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC
421 N Ave F Crowley LA 70526
By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 6 pm
Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte
Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am - 11:30 am
Iberia Parish
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd New Iberia 70560
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday
Lafayette Parish
We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F Lafayette LA 70501
By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm
Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm-5 pm
SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm
Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA
Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm
Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street Scott LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm
St Landry Parish
Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182 Opelousas LA
Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am
Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
St Martin Parish
Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street St Martinville LA
Thursday June 10th, 3 pm - 4:30 pm
