Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

ST. LANDRY EMS offering mobile COVID vaccines to parish residents

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 11:32:08-04

ST. LANDRY EMS has announced that they are now offering mobile COVID-19 vaccinations.

In this new pilot program for St. Landry Parish, ST. LANDRY EMS says they will drive to a patient’s location and administer their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the new service will benefit those that are home-bound, without available transportation, or those avoiding contact with others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this program, patients will contact ST. LANDRY EMS directly (337-948-8404) to schedule their appointments. ST. LANDRY EMS will then arrive at the scheduled time, administer the vaccine, and schedule a second dosage when appropriate.

“This is yet another example of how we are committed to our local community and willing to go the extra mile to ensure the safety and health of our friends and neighbors," ST. LANDRY EMS CEO Steven Quebedeaux said.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.