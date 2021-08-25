Southern to require COVID-19 vaccine for admission

Southern University will require the COVID-19 vaccine for admission to any SU System campus.

In a statement released by the system Tuesday evening, system president-chancellor Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. said students will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination prior to the Spring 2022 pre-registration period.

Students may be eligible to opt out; more instructions on how to submit proof of vaccination or opt out will be released in the coming days, Belton said.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer's vaccine, and as it's expected to also approve the Moderna and J&J shots. UL and LSU also announced this week they would require students to get vaccinated.

Southern is also requiring staff and faculty to show proof of vaccination.

Those who aren't vaccinated, who choose to opt out, or who choose not to report their vaccination information will undergo required testing.

"I am grateful for your adherence to our campus preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ask for your continued patience and flexibility over the coming weeks as we continue to adjust based upon the most recent guidance," said Belton. "Again, the health and safety of our university community will be at the heart of our decision-making, and I appreciate the positive response to our Southern Family COVID-19 protocols thus far.

More information can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel