SLCC Crowley Campus to serve as COVID vaccination clinic June 16

CROWLEY, La. — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at South Louisiana Community College’s Crowley campus on Wednesday, June 16. The public is invited to the clinic from 3 – 6 p.m. The campus is located at 1933 W. Hutchinson Avenue. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older.

The clinic is an initiative of the White House to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 by offering clinics on community college campuses, according to an SLCC spokesperson.

SLCC is partnering with Albertson’s pharmacy to administer the vaccinations.

Appointments are encouraged. Individuals can register here: www.mhealthsystem.com/SouthLouisianaCommunityCollege and should arrive with a completed consent form and if insured, should bring a copy of insurance cards.

Parent/guardian signatures are required for those individuals under 18-years-old.

Contact the Crowley campus should you have any questions, (337) 788-7521.

