Robert's Cove Germanfest canceled due to uptick in COVID cases

KATC photo
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 17:56:02-04

The Robert's Cove Germanfest has canceled its 2021 festival because of the increase in COVID cases.

The next festival is scheduled for October 1 and 2, 2022.

