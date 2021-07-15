Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Region 4 COVID-19 vaccination events set for coming weeks

items.[0].image.alt
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 22:55:14-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced dates and times for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in the Acadiana area.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment by calling 337-262-5311 or clicking HERE.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at http://planacadiana.org/covid.

Acadia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)
Appointments or walk-ins

Spread the Love Youth Rally
210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne
July 24, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Walk ins welcome

Evangeline Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)
Appointment or walk-ins

Iberia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
715B Weldon St., New Iberia
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/13)
Appointment or walk-ins

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
337-365-4945
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia
By appointment only

Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park
337-262-3511
1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette
July 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Walk ins welcome

Domingue Recreational Center
https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675
901 Mudd Ave., Lafayette
Multiple dates (call for dates and times)
Appointment or walk-ins

Lafayette Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-in

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna, J&J)
https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/
337-989-0001
103 Independence Blvd., Lafayette
Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Appointment or walk-ins

Surrey Street Community Health Center
337-456-6768
1004 Surrey St., Lafayette
By appointment only

Surrey Street Pediatrics Extension
337-564-0107
1002 12th St., Lafayette
By appointment only

Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics Pharmacy
https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675
2390 W Congress St., Lafayette
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome

Tucka James Music Festival-Parc International
337-262-5311
200 Garfield St., Lafayette
July 25, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-ins

St. Martin Parish Community Center (Pfizer)
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
317 Dernier St., St. Martinville
By appointment only

St. Martin Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
303 W. Port St., St. Martinville
Every Monday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/12)
Appointment or walk-ins

Abbeville Community Health Center
337-893-3443
1009 Charity St., Abbeville
By appointment only

Gueydan Summer Festival
337-281-2937
600 Main St., Gueydan
July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome

Vermilion Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
2501 Charity St., Abbeville
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-ins

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.