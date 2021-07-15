Region 4 COVID-19 vaccination events set for coming weeks

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced dates and times for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in the Acadiana area.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment by calling 337-262-5311 or clicking HERE.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at http://planacadiana.org/covid.

Acadia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337-262-5311

1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley

Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)

Appointments or walk-ins

Spread the Love Youth Rally

210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne

July 24, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Walk ins welcome

Evangeline Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337-262-5311

1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte

Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)

Appointment or walk-ins

Iberia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337-262-5311

715B Weldon St., New Iberia

Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/13)

Appointment or walk-ins

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center

337-365-4945

806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia

By appointment only

Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park

337-262-3511

1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette

July 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Walk ins welcome

Domingue Recreational Center

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine

1-855-206-9675

901 Mudd Ave., Lafayette

Multiple dates (call for dates and times)

Appointment or walk-ins

Lafayette Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337-262-5311

220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette

Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)

Appointment or walk-in

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna, J&J)

https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/

337-989-0001

103 Independence Blvd., Lafayette

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Appointment or walk-ins

Surrey Street Community Health Center

337-456-6768

1004 Surrey St., Lafayette

By appointment only

Surrey Street Pediatrics Extension

337-564-0107

1002 12th St., Lafayette

By appointment only

Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics Pharmacy

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine

1-855-206-9675

2390 W Congress St., Lafayette

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome

Tucka James Music Festival-Parc International

337-262-5311

200 Garfield St., Lafayette

July 25, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337-262-5311

308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas

Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)

Appointment or walk-ins

St. Martin Parish Community Center (Pfizer)

337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

317 Dernier St., St. Martinville

By appointment only

St. Martin Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

303 W. Port St., St. Martinville

Every Monday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/12)

Appointment or walk-ins

Abbeville Community Health Center

337-893-3443

1009 Charity St., Abbeville

By appointment only

Gueydan Summer Festival

337-281-2937

600 Main St., Gueydan

July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome

Vermilion Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

2501 Charity St., Abbeville

Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)

Appointment or walk-ins

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel