Region 4 COVID-19 vaccination events set for coming weeks

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced dates and times for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in the Acadiana area.
Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment by calling 337-262-5311 or clicking HERE.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at http://planacadiana.org/covid.
Acadia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)
Appointments or walk-ins
Spread the Love Youth Rally
210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne
July 24, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Walk ins welcome
Evangeline Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/15)
Appointment or walk-ins
Iberia Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
715B Weldon St., New Iberia
Every Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/13)
Appointment or walk-ins
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
337-365-4945
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia
By appointment only
Creole Rendezvous-Heymann Park
337-262-3511
1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette
July 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Walk ins welcome
Domingue Recreational Center
https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675
901 Mudd Ave., Lafayette
Multiple dates (call for dates and times)
Appointment or walk-ins
Lafayette Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-in
Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (Moderna, J&J)
https://bookswlahec.timetap.com/#/
337-989-0001
103 Independence Blvd., Lafayette
Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Appointment or walk-ins
Surrey Street Community Health Center
337-456-6768
1004 Surrey St., Lafayette
By appointment only
Surrey Street Pediatrics Extension
337-564-0107
1002 12th St., Lafayette
By appointment only
Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics Pharmacy
https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine
1-855-206-9675
2390 W Congress St., Lafayette
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome
Tucka James Music Festival-Parc International
337-262-5311
200 Garfield St., Lafayette
July 25, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome
St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337-262-5311
308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-ins
St. Martin Parish Community Center (Pfizer)
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
317 Dernier St., St. Martinville
By appointment only
St. Martin Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
303 W. Port St., St. Martinville
Every Monday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/12)
Appointment or walk-ins
Abbeville Community Health Center
337-893-3443
1009 Charity St., Abbeville
By appointment only
Gueydan Summer Festival
337-281-2937
600 Main St., Gueydan
July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome
Vermilion Parish Health Unit (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
2501 Charity St., Abbeville
Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (later appointments available on 7/14)
Appointment or walk-ins
