Pfizer's announcement gives hope to families

LAFAYETTE — Pfizer is now planning to seek emergency use authorization for children between the ages of 5 and 11. According to the company, studies show a lower dose of its vaccine is safe and effective, but the FDA will have to review that data.

"I am really excited to get my vaccine because I've been waiting for a really long time, to get to see my friends," elementary student Ella Conrad said.

10-year-old Ella Conrad and 9-year-old Kiki Antill say they have been best friends for the last three years. The two of them enjoy sleepovers and horseback riding.

Conrad, who is on an immunosuppressive medicine, is unable to hang out in person unless it is outside for a short period of time.

The best friends say they are planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine together, hoping their virtual hang outs can end soon.

"It's been really hard, to not be able to see her," Conrad said.

The vaccine is already available for children over the age of 12.

"If your child is 12 years of age or older, talk to their doctor about getting them vaccinated," LDH Region 4 Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski said. "It's going to help their health; it'll help further transmission."

Stefanski says we are seeing an increase in case numbers for children ages 12-17.

"Be careful, cautious who that child might be around. Especially older grandparents whose immunity might be waning, we don't have that booster yet for the older people. If you have a child in that age group, please get them vaccinated," Stefanski said.

Though there is not a definite timeline as to when the vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11, Stefanski says it could be as early as October.

"After we get our vaccine, hopefully we can see each other a little more," said Conrad.

"I'm just really happy to get the vaccine and see friends, especially Ella," Antill added.