OGHS, Abbeville General Hospital update visitor policies due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Acadiana area, Opelousas General Health System and Abbeville General have joined other local hospitals in updating their visitor policies.

Abbeville General's guidelines are effective as of July 10, 2021. The hospital says they recognize that visitors contribute to the healing and wellbeing of patients, and they will no longer require the same visitors for the duration of a patient's stay. While only two visitors will be allowed at once, visitors may swap out throughout the day. Children under 18 are not allowed into the hospital unless they're seeking treatment or having a test/prodecure.

Below are Abbeville's updated policies:

Inpatient units:



Two (2) visitors allowed at one time per patient between 6 am – 8 pm

One (1) visitor will be allowed to stay overnight

Emergency Department:



One (1) visitor allowed while patient is in room. Visitor may remain in waiting room as long as social distancing is maintained.

Labor/Delivery/Mother/Baby:



Two (2) visitors allowed at one time + midwife or doula or birthing/Lamaze coach during labor

PEDs:



Two (2) visitors allowed at one time per patient between 6 am – 8 pm

Two (2) visitors will be allowed to stay overnight

ICU patients:



Two (2) visitors allowed during ICU visiting hours only; 6 am – 8 pm

Waiting in waiting room allowed for emergent purposes if social distancing allows.

COVID-19 patients:



One (1) visitor allowed between 6 am – 8 pm These visitors must remain in the patient’s room at all times, wearing appropriate PPE.

Clinics/Urgent Care/Lab/Diagnostics/All Outpatient Areas:



One (1) visitor allowed

Masking in patient care areas will be strictly enforced for employees, patients, providers, and guests in the hospital and clinics - regardless of vaccination status. Symptom screening will resume symptom screening for patients and visitors; temperature checks are no longer required.

The entire updated policy can be found here.

Opelousas General Health System's updated guidance is effective Friday, July 23, at 12:00 p.m.

All visitors must be screened for COVID-19, be asymptomatic, and always wear a mask. Visitors refusing to wear a mask or wear the mask appropriately based on CDC guidelines while in any building on campus will be required to leave the building. Visitors are not allowed to swap during the day.

Labor and Delivery is allowed one visitor for duration of the stay and one additional visitor per day. A spouse or significant other is the visitor allowed for the duration of the stay.

Below are OGHS's updated policies:

ED patients:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor per day

Inpatients:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor per day

Labor/Delivery/Mother/Baby:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor for duration of the stay and one (1) visitor per day

Surgery Inpatient:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor per day

Surgery Same Day:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor per day

Pre-admit:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor per day

Clinic/Outpatients:



Essential visitors only

ICU:



One (1) asymptomatic visitor during ICU visiting hours per day

COVID-19 patients:



Must be approved and coordinated through command center

Pediatrics:



Two (2) parents or guardians

End-of-Life Patients:



Two (2) visitors at a time (not including a spiritual/religious leader). Must be coordinated through the command center.

The system's full updated policy can be found here.

