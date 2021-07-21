Ochsner Lafayette General visitor policy changes due to uptick in COVID cases

In response to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (OLGMC) visitor policy will go into effect.

Masking will continue to be strictly enforced for all employees, patients, and guests at all OLGMC hospital campuses and clinics where direct patient care is provided – regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors unwilling to comply with the masking policy will be asked to leave, with no exceptions. This is being done in alignment with all Ochsner Health divisions and the requirements set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Ochsner's most up-to-date visitor policy is below:

Non-COVID Patient Type / Unique, Asymptomatic Visitors will have armband with date/sticker

Surgery Patients:

• Two (2) visitors for duration of stay.

• Visitors may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitations.

• Visitors should leave phone # to be contacted if waiting elsewhere.

Inpatient Units:

• Two (2) visitors per patient allowed between 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Only one (1) visitor will be allowed to stay overnight.

ED patients:

• One (1) visitor who may or may not be able to wait in waiting areas due to social distancing limitations.

• Visitor should leave phone # to be contacted if waiting in car.

Labor/ Delivery/Mother/Baby:

• Two (2) visitors allowed at one time.

• One midwife, doula or birthing/Lamaze coach may be present during labor.

• Only two (2) visitors will be allowed to stay overnight.

Pediatrics:

• Two (2) visitors per patient allowed between 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Both will be allowed to stay overnight.

NICU:

• Two (2) visitors allowed for duration of patient’s stay.

• No visitors are allowed during the following hours: 6-8 a.m., 10-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.

ICU:

• Two (2) visitors per patient allowed only during ICU visiting hours.

• ICU visiting hours are 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. only.

Clinics/Outpatients/Urgent Care Centers/Lab/Diagnostics:

• One (1) visitor allowed.

COVID-19 Patients

• One (1) visitor allowed between 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Visitors must remain in the patient’s room at all times, wearing appropriate PPE, which will be provided to you.

• Exceptions will be made for end of life.

Related Story:

OLG sees uptick in COVID cases, has plan in place for possible surge

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel