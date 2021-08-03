Ochsner Lafayette General to add drive-thru testing to COVID vaccine site at Domingue Center

LAFAYETTE, La. – Starting Wednesday, August 4, Ochsner Lafayette General will begin community COVID-19 testing at the Domingue Recreation Center, located at 901 Mudd Avenue. Vaccinations and testing will be available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Parental/legal guardian consent is required for minors under the age of 18 for both testing and vaccines. Vaccinations will take place indoors, while testing will be in a drive-thru setting to ensure the safety of patients and employees. In accordance with Governor Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, masks are required inside the facility.

Vaccinations

Both Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone eligible to receive them (age 12+ for Pfizer and 18+ for Johnson & Johnson) and will be administered inside of the community center. While walk-ups are accepted, advanced registration is encouraged at OchsnerLG.org/vaccine .

This week, as a part of the system’s vaccine efforts, they’re also offering free swim passes for children ages 12-18 who receive their vaccine at the center, good for one free swim session until August 10 at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center’s community pool. Additional prizes will be given away including Bose speakers and headsets.

COVID Testing

COVID-19 PCR testing (NOT the rapid test) is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting outside of the community center and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Community members will receive their test results within 72 hours via the MyHealth patient portal.

The vaccine remains the best defense against severe complications from COVID-19 and its Delta variant and is offered at no out-of-pocket cost for those who wish to be vaccinated. Since December 15, 2020, Ochsner Lafayette General has administered nearly 61,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

