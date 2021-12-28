Ochsner Health reinstates visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

The Ochsner Health System is re-instituting its visitor restrictions as of Monday, December 27, to help prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Now, everyone above the age of two must wear a face mask while in Ochsner Health facilities. Visitors must be at least 5 years old and must always remain in the patient's room. Visitors will be asked to return home if they show symptoms of respiratory infection, have had a positive COVID test in the last 10 days, have a pending COVID test for sypmtoms, are unable to wear a mask, or do not comply with policy.

ER and Urgent Care patients will be limited to one visitor per patient per week. Adult patients with procedures may have one visitor; minors are allowed to have both parents/legal guardians with them.

Laboring patients are allowed to have two visitors at a time (doulas do not count). For end of life care, a spouse/partner, children, parents, siblings, and those closest to the family may visit and be together 24/7.

For a full list of updated visitor restrictions at Ochsner Health, click here.

