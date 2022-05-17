New Orleans: Now is the time to head off summer COVID surge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The head of New Orleans' health department says now is the time to head off a COVID-19 surge like the one last summer.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno says case counts average 155 a day - five times what they were a month ago.

She notes that's a big undercount because many people use home tests. She asked city residents and visitors on Tuesday to mask up in indoor public spaces, get tested if they have been exposed to someone with the disease and - if appropriate - get treated.

She says the city is not ordering masks and vaccinations or boosters, but highly recommending them.

Avegno notes that many city residents followed previous recommendations.

