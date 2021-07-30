New Orleans man, Lafayette teen winners of the latest COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Louisiana's Shot at a Million vaccine incentive winners have been announced.

Stephen Curry and Jacob Ardoin were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Stephen Curry, 57, of New Orleans, won the third $100,000 cash prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

Jacob Ardoin, 15, of Lafayette, won the third $100,000 scholarship prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

Saturday is the final day to register for the COVID-19 lottery. Click here to sign up.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

Hear from the two winners below:

Louisiana will hold two more weekly drawings:

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 $100,000 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing

The weekly drawings consist of one $100,000 cash prize and a $100,000 scholarship. Next week, we will announce the final weekly drawing for one cash prize winner and a scholarship winner.

The grand prize will include one $1 million cash prize and five $100,000 scholarship winners.

As of noon, July 29, more than 860,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

“Stephen and Jacob went Sleeves Up because they know how important it is to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “I urge all Louisianans who’ve not yet gotten the shot to join them as we fight our toughest battle yet against the highly contagious and dangerous Delta variant.”

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win the last remaining $100,000 prize and the grand prize of $1 million.

Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of six remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. The grand prize will be announced on August 13.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Members of the media may download and share two versions of the winner video, with and without music, here.

