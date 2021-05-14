New Orleans lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell dropped the face-covering rule for fully vaccinated residents.

City government buildings, public transit, and K-12 schools will still require mask-wearing, according to The Advocate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

