Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

New Orleans lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of The Advocate
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 16:03:43-04

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell dropped the face-covering rule for fully vaccinated residents.

City government buildings, public transit, and K-12 schools will still require mask-wearing, according to The Advocate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.