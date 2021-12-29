New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy

Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 (Omicron variant) protocols.

NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents.

The public needing to file a police report are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone number, 337-369-2306. Officers will take these non-emergency complaints over the phone, such as those that don’t require an investigation on the scene or the collection of evidence.

NIPD will continue to provide an emergency response, in-progress crimes, and vehicle crashes where there is an immediate threat to life, health, or property, according to a spokesperson for NIPD.

