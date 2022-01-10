Mortgage Relief Program announced for homeowners impacted by COVID-19

Homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 can now get assistance through a federally funded program.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.

The Governor's office says the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides $10 billion in federal relief for vulnerable homeowners. Louisiana is set to receive $146.7 million in funding to provide up to $25,000 per eligible homeowner.

The program is available statewide to homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and earning less than 150 percent of the area median income or 100 percent of the national median income, whichever is greater, based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income data. The Louisiana Office of Community Development is administering the program.

Eligible homeowners include those who meet the following criteria:

Own and occupy a home in Louisiana as their primary residence

Meet income qualifications

Experienced a financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

The state says they will work closely with lenders and mortgage providers to ensure the availability of funds is communicated to homeowners who would benefit from the program.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit haf.lacovidhousing.com or call 833-88-LAHAF.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel