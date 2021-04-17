LSU to use $9.4M in COVID relief funding to aid students affected by pandemic

LSU will use more than $9.4 million it receives in federal COVID-19 relief funds to directly support thousands of students who have been impacted by the pandemic, the university said in a release on Friday.

The funds are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, or HEERF II, monies provided to the university.

The first notifications went to 3,766 of LSU's students with the most demonstrated financial need who applied for COVID-19 relief and are enrolled for the spring 2021 semester. These include undergraduates, graduate students, law, and veterinary medicine students. LSU will continue to review applications and disperse the funds until funding is exhausted, a spokesperson said.

HEERF II, as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021, provides colleges with funds to help their students address the unexpected expenses associated with the pandemic. Students can use the funds to cover tuition, food, housing, health care, childcare, or other costs of college attendance or emergency costs brought on by the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education requires institutions to prioritize students with exceptional need. The amounts awarded to LSU students were determined by the number of applicants, the total amount requested by each applicant, and the number of students who demonstrated financial need as determined by the FAFSA. The maximum award amount for any one student is $1,200. Other criteria set by the U.S. Department of Education were that international, undocumented and DACA students were not eligible for these funds.

These financial awards are considered grants and do not have to be repaid.

For more information, click here.

