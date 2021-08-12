LSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccine after it receives full FDA approval

LSU President William Tate announced Thursday morning that the university plans to "swiftly" mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

Tate said the mandate would follow full FDA authorization of one or more of the current COVID-19 vaccines, expected at some point in the next few weeks.

Tate said in a video message, "Our collective experience this academic year depends on our ability to navigate the pandemic. You share in the responsibility of lowering our risk of disease spread."

He encouraged students to get vaccinated in the meantime to protect other students, faculty, and staff.

President @WFTate4 provides an important update to students for the fall semester. Please watch.



Message: https://t.co/8Bq4wCJLGI pic.twitter.com/VrmfcqWnN6 — Office of the LSU President (@LSUpresident) August 12, 2021

Read more from WBRZ.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel