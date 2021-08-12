Watch
LSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccine after it receives full FDA approval

The Advocate
LSU.PNG
Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:27:27-04

LSU President William Tate announced Thursday morning that the university plans to "swiftly" mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

Tate said the mandate would follow full FDA authorization of one or more of the current COVID-19 vaccines, expected at some point in the next few weeks.

Tate said in a video message, "Our collective experience this academic year depends on our ability to navigate the pandemic. You share in the responsibility of lowering our risk of disease spread."

He encouraged students to get vaccinated in the meantime to protect other students, faculty, and staff.

