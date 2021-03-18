Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office releases guidelines for graduation ceremonies

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office released COVID-19 safety guidelines for graduation ceremonies under Phase 3.

Graduation ceremonies held indoors are limited to a 33% capacity of the fixed spectator seating as well as 33% of the floor space, or one person per every 45 square feet, whichever is less. Ceremonies shall be limited to no more than 90 minutes. Click here for the full list of guidance.

Graduation ceremonies held outdoors are limited to 50% capacity of the fixed spectator seating and 25% of the field areas of the venue, or one person per every 45 square feet, whichever is less. Ceremonies held outside will also be limited to 90 minutes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel