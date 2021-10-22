Louisiana: All 3 COVID vaccines available for boosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to offer anyone who is seeking a booster, now that the guidance has expanded to cover people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, the state health department said Friday.

“Louisiana has plenty of vaccine of all three types,” said Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization director.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded who qualifies for a booster to include specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients. Certain people who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year already had been eligible for a booster shot.

Louisiana’s health department is urging those eligible to make an appointment for the booster and is urging providers to move quickly to offer the extra doses.

Those who received a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster six months or more after their initial series if they are 65 and older, or if they are 18 and older and have an underlying health condition that increases risk of a severe COVID-19 infection or work in a setting that places them at greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus illness.

Anyone who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended to get a booster shot if vaccinated two or more months ago.

People can choose which vaccine they’d like to get as a booster dose. Welch suggested speaking to a doctor or pharmacist if someone is seeking more information about whether to get a booster shot.

