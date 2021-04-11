Locations to administer J&J vaccines in Acadiana next week

LDH has announced locations and dates for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in Acadiana.
The vaccine is a single-dose COVID vaccine. The community events listed below are beginning on April 12.
To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311. J&J vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older
April 12
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
April 13
Rayne Civic Center
April 14
King Joseph Recreation Center-Jeanerette
April 14
Gueydan Community Center
April 15
Robicheaux Recreaton Center
April 16
Acadian Medical Center-Eunice
April 19
Erath Community Center
