List: Vaccine sites in Acadiana

Below is a list of vaccination sites in Acadiana.
Available vaccines for ages 5 years and older are Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.
The first dose, second dose, and boosters will be available.
12/11/21
12pm-3pm
Martin Luther King Center
868 Alton Locks Street, Ville Platte
12/13/21
11am-5pm
Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409
E Main St, Delcambre
12/13/21
8am- 3:30pm
St Martin Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097
303 W Port St, St Martinville
12/14/21
11am-5pm
Cecelia Civic Center
2464 Cecelia High School Road, Breaux Bridge
12/14/21
11am-4pm
Opelousas Civic Center
1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas
12/14/21
8am- 3:30pm
Iberia Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021
715 Weldon St, New Iberia
12/15/21
8am-3:30pm
Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443
2501 Charity St Abbeville
12/15/21
2pm-6pm
Gueydan Civic Center
901 Wilkinson St, Gueydan
12/15/21
12pm-5pm
New Beginnings Baptist Church
622 E Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan
12/15/21
8am- 3:30pm
Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)
220 W. Willow St, Lafayette
12/16/21
11am-5pm
Mamou Rec Center
94 Main St, Mamou
12/16/21
8am- 2:30pm
Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507
1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley
12/16/21
8am-3:30pm
Ville Platte Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135
1010 W LaSalle Street, Ville Platte
12/19/21 1pm-3pm Acts of Love Church/A Freeman Insurance &
Driver School
104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott
