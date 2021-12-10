List: Vaccine sites in Acadiana

Below is a list of vaccination sites in Acadiana.

Available vaccines for ages 5 years and older are Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.

The first dose, second dose, and boosters will be available.

12/11/21

12pm-3pm

Martin Luther King Center

868 Alton Locks Street, Ville Platte

12/13/21

11am-5pm

Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409

E Main St, Delcambre

12/13/21

8am- 3:30pm

St Martin Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097

303 W Port St, St Martinville

12/14/21

11am-5pm

Cecelia Civic Center

2464 Cecelia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

12/14/21

11am-4pm

Opelousas Civic Center

1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas

12/14/21

8am- 3:30pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021

715 Weldon St, New Iberia

12/15/21

8am-3:30pm

Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443

2501 Charity St Abbeville

12/15/21

2pm-6pm

Gueydan Civic Center

901 Wilkinson St, Gueydan

12/15/21

12pm-5pm

New Beginnings Baptist Church

622 E Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan

12/15/21

8am- 3:30pm

Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)

220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

12/16/21

11am-5pm

Mamou Rec Center

94 Main St, Mamou

12/16/21

8am- 2:30pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507

1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley

12/16/21

8am-3:30pm

Ville Platte Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135

1010 W LaSalle Street, Ville Platte

12/19/21 1pm-3pm Acts of Love Church/A Freeman Insurance &

Driver School

104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott

