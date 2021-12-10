Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

List: Vaccine sites in Acadiana

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:00:57-05

Below is a list of vaccination sites in Acadiana.

Available vaccines for ages 5 years and older are Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.

The first dose, second dose, and boosters will be available.

12/11/21

12pm-3pm

Martin Luther King Center

868 Alton Locks Street, Ville Platte

12/13/21

11am-5pm

Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409

E Main St, Delcambre

12/13/21

8am- 3:30pm

St Martin Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097

303 W Port St, St Martinville

12/14/21

11am-5pm

Cecelia Civic Center

2464 Cecelia High School Road, Breaux Bridge

12/14/21

11am-4pm

Opelousas Civic Center

1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas

12/14/21

8am- 3:30pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021

715 Weldon St, New Iberia

12/15/21

8am-3:30pm

Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443

2501 Charity St Abbeville

12/15/21

2pm-6pm

Gueydan Civic Center

901 Wilkinson St, Gueydan

12/15/21

12pm-5pm

New Beginnings Baptist Church

622 E Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan

12/15/21

8am- 3:30pm

Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)

220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

12/16/21

11am-5pm

Mamou Rec Center

94 Main St, Mamou

12/16/21

8am- 2:30pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507

1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley

12/16/21

8am-3:30pm

Ville Platte Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135

1010 W LaSalle Street, Ville Platte

12/19/21 1pm-3pm Acts of Love Church/A Freeman Insurance &

Driver School

104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.