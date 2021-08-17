LDWF: Social media graphic claiming 'no vaccine, no license' in La. is fake

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can not show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not true, according to LDWF.

The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible. LDWF is investigating the source of the graphic.

