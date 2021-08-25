Watch
LDH updates reported COVID cases in K-12 schools

Posted at 3:06 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:06:31-04

LDH has released an updated look at COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 public schools in Louisiana.

Numbers are broken down by Regions and then by parish. Each parish supplies numbers of COVID positive teachers and students in their parish from their schools.

Most of Acadiana is in Region 4. The image below was created based on number from the data in the full chart at the end of this article.

According to LDH, cases are defined as individuals reported to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen laboratory tests. Cases are self-reported by K12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system.

"Cases Reported" displays cases entered into the school reporting system during the listed week (Monday-Sunday). Data for "Total Cases" beginning August 9, 2021.

For all counts greater than 0 and less than 5, the data is suppressed and 1-4 is written in the cell.

Region 4 cases schools 8-25.PNG

Below is a look at the numbers in Louisiana.

