LDH updates reported COVID cases in K-12 schools

LDH has released an updated look at COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 public schools in Louisiana.

Numbers are broken down by Regions and then by parish. Each parish supplies numbers of COVID positive teachers and students in their parish from their schools.

Most of Acadiana is in Region 4. The image below was created based on number from the data in the full chart at the end of this article.

According to LDH, cases are defined as individuals reported to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen laboratory tests. Cases are self-reported by K12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system.

"Cases Reported" displays cases entered into the school reporting system during the listed week (Monday-Sunday). Data for "Total Cases" beginning August 9, 2021.

For all counts greater than 0 and less than 5, the data is suppressed and 1-4 is written in the cell.

KATC

Below is a look at the numbers in Louisiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel