LDH to hold COVID-19 vaccine Q&A for parents, students

The Louisiana Department of Health has scheduled a Q&A for parents and kids regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Louisianans ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control formally recommended the use of the vaccine for this age group late Wednesday.

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was recommended and authorized for people no younger than 16.

LDH authorized vaccine providers Thursday morning that they can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older. For those under 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed to get the shot. The consent form can be found online at covidvaccine.la.gov.

To help parents and children and provide more information on the vaccine, LDH has set up a live Q&A session with medical professionals and pediatricians. Parents will be able to ask questions and receive factual information regarding the updated eligibility.

The Q&A will take place on Thursday, June 3, from 5 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Register for the Q&A session here.

