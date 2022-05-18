LDH: Students not required to have COVID-19 vaccine for 2022-23 school year

The Louisiana Department of Health will not be adding the COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedules for the upcoming school year.

According to LDH, they still recommend that all eligible children receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families given the recent increases in COVID cases, percent positivity, and emergency department visits for COVID-like illness in the state.

"While we strongly recommend all eligible children be vaccinated against COVID-19 now, if they have not already been so, we are making this decision to give families and schools the time they need to prepare accordingly."

LDH says that when they began the standard process of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the school immunization schedule, they expected more age groups would have full FDA approval in advance of the 2022-2023 school year.

The FDA has not yet fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 16; therefore, at the start of the 2022 school year, students in Louisiana will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We have the utmost confidence in the rigorous FDA processes; however, they do take time," LDH states.

