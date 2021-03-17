LDH provides locations for upcoming J&J COVID vaccination sites

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced two upcoming locations to received the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Acadiana
The single-dose vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Two sites will be open in the coming days, one in Acadia Parish and another in St. Martin Parish .
Friday, March 19th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive Rayne LA
Tuesday, March 23rd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cade Community Center
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville 70582
To schedule an appointment for either site go to oph4.timetap.com or call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers