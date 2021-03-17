LDH provides locations for upcoming J&J COVID vaccination sites

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced two upcoming locations to received the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Acadiana

The single-dose vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Two sites will be open in the coming days, one in Acadia Parish and another in St. Martin Parish .

Friday, March 19th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Rayne Civic Center

112 Frog Festival Drive Rayne LA

Tuesday, March 23rd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cade Community Center

1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville 70582

To schedule an appointment for either site go to oph4.timetap.com or call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311

