LDH provides locations for upcoming J&J COVID vaccination sites

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 10:29:27-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced two upcoming locations to received the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Acadiana

The single-dose vaccine will be administered by appointment only. Two sites will be open in the coming days, one in Acadia Parish and another in St. Martin Parish .

Friday, March 19th 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive Rayne LA

Tuesday, March 23rd 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Cade Community Center
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville 70582

To schedule an appointment for either site go to oph4.timetap.com or call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311

