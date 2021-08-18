Watch
LDH hosting telephone town hall for Region 4

LDH hosting telephone town hall for Region 4
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 18:15:23-04

Residents in the Acadiana area who may have any questions about COVID-19 have the chance for local doctors to address those concerns Wednesday night.

The Department of Health is hosting a telephone town hall here in Region 4 to help you be more informed about vaccines, the Delta variant, risk factors, and more.

It starts at 6:15 p.m., and all you have to do is call this number: 855-756-7520 (EXT. 75220#).

Four local doctors, Dr. Kenneth Brown, Dr. Kimberly Smith-Dauterive, Dr. Gerard Williams, and Dr. Wartelle Castille, will be on the call. You'll have the chance to call and in ask the doctors directly any questions you may have about COVID-19.

KATC's Marcelle Fontenot is moderating the town hall, and she says it's a great way to get reliable information.

"It's a way to communicate information so you can make the best decision for you and your family when it comes to COVID-19."

