LDH holding vaccination event at Blackham Coliseum

Doug Dugas
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 07:46:16-04

A Sleeves Up vaccination event will be held at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines will be available for the first dose, second dose, and boosters.

To schedule an appointment click here or call 337-262-5311. Walk-ins are available.

Vaccines will be available Monday through Thursday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Friday 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Those interested in a vaccine should enter Blackham through the Cajundome Blvd Gate.

To see other vaccination locations, visit the LDH website.

