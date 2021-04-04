LDH announces Region 4 COVID-19 vaccine clinics for April 5-9

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced dates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next week.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccines will be administered at these sites from April 5-9. Vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

To see availability and to schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311 or click here.

Clinic sites are as follows:

April 5: Washington Community Center

April 5: Melville Civic Center (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. no appt. needed)

April 6: Mamou Recreation Center

April 7: New Beginnings Baptist Church - Kaplan

April 7: MLK Center - West End Park - New Iberia

April 8: Ville Platte Civic Center

April 8: Chataigner Village Hall (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. no appt. needed)

April 8: Lafayette Parish Health Unit

April 9: Estherwood KC Hall

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel