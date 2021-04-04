Watch
LDH announces Region 4 COVID-19 vaccine clinics for April 5-9

Cheryl Gerber/AP
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 03, 2021
The Louisiana Department of Health has announced dates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next week.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccines will be administered at these sites from April 5-9. Vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

To see availability and to schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311 or click here.

Clinic sites are as follows:

April 5: Washington Community Center
April 5: Melville Civic Center (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. no appt. needed)
April 6: Mamou Recreation Center
April 7: New Beginnings Baptist Church - Kaplan
April 7: MLK Center - West End Park - New Iberia
April 8: Ville Platte Civic Center
April 8: Chataigner Village Hall (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. no appt. needed)
April 8: Lafayette Parish Health Unit
April 9: Estherwood KC Hall

